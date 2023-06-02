Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $40.52 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 3% against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $40.52 million and approximately $789,254.43 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,570,550,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,099,469,412 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

