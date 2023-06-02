Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Swire Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. Swire Properties has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

About Swire Properties

(Get Rating)

Read More

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

