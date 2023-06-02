T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Down to $138.91

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $138.91, but opened at $129.00. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $129.40, with a volume of 7,253,410 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

The stock has a market cap of $154.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.75.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,019 shares of company stock worth $16,473,970. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

