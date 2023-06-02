Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Down 0.1%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €13.70 ($14.73) and last traded at €13.76 ($14.80). 37,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.78 ($14.82).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on shares of Takkt in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The stock has a market cap of $923.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.15.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

