Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 159279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Talon Metals Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm has a market cap of C$259.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

