Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.40. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 12,457 shares traded.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TNEYF. Raymond James cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 4.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
