Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 775 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 25,538,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,757,066. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $230.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

