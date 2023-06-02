Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,657. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $704.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

