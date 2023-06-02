Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,702,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after acquiring an additional 106,171 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $11,612,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,077,000 after acquiring an additional 476,756 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. 4,255,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,879,394. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.