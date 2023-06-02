Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.08. 384,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,913. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

