Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after acquiring an additional 179,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.24. 7,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.14. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

