Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
