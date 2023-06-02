Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,877. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

