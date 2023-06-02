Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Xcel Energy by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 976,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,463,000 after acquiring an additional 615,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

XEL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.