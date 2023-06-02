TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Trading Up 1.7%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
TCL Electronics Stock Down 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
About TCL Electronics
TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Smart Screen Segment; Internet Business Segment; Smart, Mobile, Connective Devices, and Services Segment; and Smart Commercial Display.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCL Electronics (TCLHF)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.