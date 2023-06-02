TD Securities Downgrades BRP (TSE:DOO) to Hold

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$110.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$135.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.70.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

TSE:DOO traded up C$2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,929. BRP has a 1 year low of C$76.72 and a 1 year high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.38.

BRP Company Profile

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. BRP had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 424.95%. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 13.125163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.