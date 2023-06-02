TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$32.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.17.
T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
TELUS Price Performance
Shares of T stock opened at C$25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.69. TELUS has a one year low of C$25.63 and a one year high of C$32.03.
TELUS Increases Dividend
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
