Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $498.20 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $498.20 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003084 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003121 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,848,265,079,039 coins and its circulating supply is 5,856,697,019,875 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

