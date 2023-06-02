Terran Coin Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $6,943.04 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

