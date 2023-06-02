TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESSGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $8.88. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 109,961 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Insider Transactions at TESSCO Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,506. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile



