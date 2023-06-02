TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $8.88. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 109,961 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.
Insider Transactions at TESSCO Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
