TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $8.88. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 109,961 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,506. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

