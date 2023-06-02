Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 7.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $40,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.32. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

