Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,610 shares of company stock worth $2,108,273 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

