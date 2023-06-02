Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 254,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBIO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

