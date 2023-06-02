Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 1,212 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.97. 456,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,420. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

