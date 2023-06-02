Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 345 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

American Water Works Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,920. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.