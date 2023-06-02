Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. 1,328,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

