Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after buying an additional 1,171,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $5,625,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after buying an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,250,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,465,000 after buying an additional 47,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

CQP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 5,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CQP. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

