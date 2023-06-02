Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 1.7 %

S&P Global stock traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.40. The stock had a trading volume of 274,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,263. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.