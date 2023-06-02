Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,913 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,864,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after buying an additional 961,101 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,064.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 827,400 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,495,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after buying an additional 651,792 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after buying an additional 631,952 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 89,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,415. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

