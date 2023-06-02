Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $793,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,370,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 79,837 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,911,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after acquiring an additional 68,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 161,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GSST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,143 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.