Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $1.14 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. UBS Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.69. 330,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,740. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.