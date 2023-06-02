Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $479,627,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $17,954,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $56,387,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELV traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.60. The stock had a trading volume of 679,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $438.56 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

