Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,025 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,676,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,275,000 after purchasing an additional 303,870 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 258,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,634. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

