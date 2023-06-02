Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 2,000 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1,598.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 266,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. 9,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

