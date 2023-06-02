Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.19

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 147051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Textainer Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,005,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Textainer Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,755,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 451,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

