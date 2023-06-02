Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.19

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 147051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Textainer Group Trading Up 3.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.20.
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Textainer Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,005,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Textainer Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,755,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 451,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textainer Group (TGH)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.