The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,751,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $778,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $110.00. 155,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,837. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

