The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

NYSE BA opened at $211.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

