The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.71.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $253.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

