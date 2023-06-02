The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 172,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,090. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $82.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
