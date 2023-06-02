The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $25,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GLU opened at $13.80 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.