The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $25,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of GLU opened at $13.80 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.24.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.
