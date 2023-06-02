The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $316.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

