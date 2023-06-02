The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 98,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $165,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 474,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,058,000 after purchasing an additional 196,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GS traded up $8.24 on Friday, hitting $324.64. 897,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,207. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.05 and its 200 day moving average is $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.