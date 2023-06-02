The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,211,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,456,000 after acquiring an additional 154,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.25. 1,587,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,399. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

