The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,570,000 after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after acquiring an additional 857,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $28.60 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $45.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 147,081 shares valued at $10,873,164. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

