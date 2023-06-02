The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 636,258 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 636,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.27% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.7 %

ELV traded up $7.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $472.18. 845,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

