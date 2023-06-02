The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 307,692 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,692 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.76% of Nutrien worth $283,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

