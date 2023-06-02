The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.05 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.66% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,053,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,066,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

