The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $565.76 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,194,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,612,492 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $565,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

