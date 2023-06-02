The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $672 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,068,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.51% of Salesforce worth $671,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,701,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

