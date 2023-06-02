The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 54,070 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $397,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,536,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $278,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

ABT stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,018. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

